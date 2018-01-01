Welcome to Jammu & Southern Kashmir

Jammu, the hub of J&K’s predominantly Hindu southern region, swelters at the edge of the plains. Its self-billing as the 'city of temples' is somewhat overblown, and the floods of yatri (Hindu pilgrims) who constitute the vast majority of the region's tourists pass quickly through en route to Katra (April to June and October to December), Gulabgarh (August) or Amarnath (July) via Pahalgam.

