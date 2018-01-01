Welcome to Jammu & Southern Kashmir
Jammu, the hub of J&K’s predominantly Hindu southern region, swelters at the edge of the plains. Its self-billing as the 'city of temples' is somewhat overblown, and the floods of yatri (Hindu pilgrims) who constitute the vast majority of the region's tourists pass quickly through en route to Katra (April to June and October to December), Gulabgarh (August) or Amarnath (July) via Pahalgam.
But the region has several lesser-known attractions, including the launch point, at Kishtwar, for the remarkable K3 route. The road heads via Killar to Keylong in Himachal Pradesh, following the dramatic Chenab River canyons and navigating one section of narrow jeep road that has been dubbed the 'world's most dangerous'.