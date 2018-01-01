Welcome to Kargil
The city is deep within a high-sided river valley. The landscape looks more attractive if you climb to the little Central Asian Museum, which celebrates Kargil's former glory as a trading post on caravan routes. It's up the stairway that starts around three minutes' walk along Main Bazaar from Roots Cafe, which is Kargil's most traveller-friendly address. The cafe is a sensible first stop to get inspired for treks, excursions, rafting or other activities in the fascinating but little-visited region around the city. Don't miss an excursion to Hundarman.
Top experiences in Kargil
Food and drink
Kargil activities
16-Day Viktorianz Royal Enfield Motorcycle Ride to Ladakh from New Delhi
Day 1 - You arrive at Delhi airport and catch a flight to Amritsar. At Amritsar airport our representative will receive you. We do a short trial ride to Wagah border and back. In the evening try local cuisine - Kulchas and Amritsar fish are famous. Day 2 –We ride north through Punjab countryside, crossing a lot of streams and into the Jammu and Kashmir. Night halt is at Patnitop - a typical Himalayan village.Day 3 –This day begins early and we ride out along a beautiful river to Jawahar tunnel. Today we cross into the world's most unique and beautiful - Kashmir valley. It is called a 'heaven on earth'. The stay in the night is on houseboats. Day 4 – This day the ride ascends to the middle Himalayas. We ride along a gushing stream and pass the marvellous meadows of Sonamarg. Ride to Zojila Pass - is an interesting and challenging one. We ride on to Dras - to see the Kargil War Memorial and then we have a smooth ride to Kargil. Day 5 – Today we step into the beautiful landscapes of higher Himalayas and ride to the places - Mulbegh, Lamayuru, Moorland, Alchi Monastery, Bazgo plains and reach Leh - the capital of Ladakh.Day 6 – This is a rest day at Leh – while we maintain bikes you could do a free wheeling - local sightseeing.Day 7– Another adventurous ride today to beautiful Nubra valley via Khardungla pass, the world's highest motor able pass - and that is going to be a landmark event in your life. Day 8– This is a relaxed day at Nubra - we ride out and see Hunder sand dunes and Diskit Monastery. Some free time to yourself in the lap of nature to unwind or take a walk around the typical Ladakhi village. Day 9– Today we ride back to Leh, the same route. Day 10 – We begin the ride early to be at Pangong Tso Lake by late afternoon - you would get the most astounding views of the blue lake - by day and night. Your stay would be in a local camp. Day 11– This is another long and tough ride from Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri Lake, yet another marvelous high altitude lake - some parts of the road will be un-metalled. We stay the nights at the camp.Day 12– We begin early today and ride on to Sarchu - there is challenge and fun in the ride today. Sarchu is windy plains and we stay at a camp. It will be cold. Day 13– This is yet again is a long but rewarding day - you will ride to Manali via the most rugged terrains so far and cross the famous Rohtang pass. You are back in civilisation. Day 14– This will be a well deserved rest day at Manali - you could do river rafting or some other adventure activities at Manali. You will begin to miss the ride and routes now. Day 15 - This morning again we begin early and ride on to Chandigarh - the traffic is busy on this road. We have a small break up party and sharing of memories at night. Day 16 - This is the day to good bye to your die mates. You take the flight or a train out to Delhi
THE GREAT HIMALAYAN TOUR
This Great Himalayan motorcycle tour from Manali to Leh via Pangi valley takin one from the green orchards and snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh to the cold deserts of Lahaul and high mountain passes and lakes of Ladakh and Zanskar. A journey through some of the remotest areas of the world! Not to mention the never-ending amazing scenery that will stay in your heart forever.This motorcycle expedition from Manali to Leh will take you to conquer over many high mountain passes including the highest motorable pass in the world Khardungla at 18,700 feet. The road will be about 70% paved and 30% unpaved, challenging you time and again with water crossings and rocky trails. Highlights of this trip include visiting remote Tibetan monasteries, camping near high altitude desert lake under a blanket of stars, riding a Royal Enfield motorbike and conquering the highest roads in the world past ancient Himalayan glaciers and high snowy peaks. ItineraryThe Great Himalayan tour August 26: Arrive Manali August 27: Manali August 28: Manali- Dhramsala August 29: Dharamsala- Khajjiar August 30: Khajjiar- Tissa August 31: Tissa- Killar September 1: Killar September 2: Killar- Jispa September 3: Jispa- Leh September 4: Leh September 5: Leh- Kargil September 6: Kargil- Rangdum September 7: Rangdum- Padum September 8: Padum September 9: Padum- Kargil September 10: Kargil- Beamah September 11: Beamah- Leh September 12: Leh- Nubra September 13: Nubra- Leh September 14: Leh September 15: Departure Includes: One Royal Enfield 500cc/ Himalayan 410cc per person with full motorbike insurance for the entire tour Fuel for the bike Back up vehicle Bottled mineral water Guide for your tour, Mechanic for motorbikes. Accommodation on twin sharing basis(with breakfast and dinner) Basic medical kit and spares for bike Excludes: Any travel cost outside the itinerary Any expense due to force majeure Lunch and personal expensesAnything not under Includes section