16-Day Viktorianz Royal Enfield Motorcycle Ride to Ladakh from New Delhi

Day 1 - ​You arrive at Delhi airport and catch a flight to Amritsar. At Amritsar airport our representative will receive you. We do a short trial ride to Wagah border and back. In the evening try local cuisine - Kulchas and Amritsar fish are famous. Day 2​ –We ride north through Punjab countryside, crossing a lot of streams and into the Jammu and Kashmir. Night halt is at Patnitop - a typical Himalayan village.Day 3 –This day begins early and we ride out along a beautiful river to Jawahar tunnel. Today we cross into the world's most unique and beautiful - Kashmir valley. It is called a 'heaven on earth'. The stay in the night is on houseboats. ​Day 4 – This day the ride ascends to the middle Himalayas. We ride along a gushing stream and pass the marvellous meadows of Sonamarg. Ride to Zojila Pass - is an interesting and challenging one. We ride on to Dras - to see the Kargil War Memorial and then we have a smooth ride to Kargil. ​Day 5​ – Today we step into the beautiful landscapes of higher Himalayas and ride to the places - Mulbegh, Lamayuru, Moorland, Alchi Monastery, Bazgo plains and reach Leh - the capital of Ladakh.​Day 6​ – This is a rest day at Leh – while we maintain bikes you could do a free wheeling - local sightseeing.​Day 7​– Another adventurous ride today to beautiful Nubra valley via Khardungla pass, the world's highest motor able pass - and that is going to be a landmark event in your life. ​Day 8​– This is a relaxed day at Nubra - we ride out and see Hunder sand dunes and Diskit Monastery. Some free time to yourself in the lap of nature to unwind or take a walk around the typical Ladakhi village. ​Day 9​– Today we ride back to Leh, the same route. ​Day 10​ – We begin the ride early to be at Pangong Tso Lake by late afternoon - you would get the most astounding views of the blue lake - by day and night. Your stay would be in a local camp. ​Day 11– This is another long and tough ride from Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri Lake, yet another marvelous high altitude lake - some parts of the road will be un-metalled. We stay the nights at the camp.​Day 12​– We begin early today and ride on to Sarchu - there is challenge and fun in the ride today. Sarchu is windy plains and we stay at a camp. It will be cold. ​Day 13​– This is yet again is a long but rewarding day - you will ride to Manali via the most rugged terrains so far and cross the famous Rohtang pass. You are back in civilisation. ​Day 14​– This will be a well deserved rest day at Manali - you could do river rafting or some other adventure activities at Manali. You will begin to miss the ride and routes now. Day 15 - This morning again we begin early and ride on to Chandigarh - the traffic is busy on this road. We have a small break up party and sharing of memories at night. Day 16 - This is the day to good bye to your die mates. You take the flight or a train out to Delhi