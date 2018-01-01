British Himalayan Towns

01 - October 2018 : We meet you at Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi.02 - 03 October 2017 : Amritsar : We spend this time in the city of Golden Temple. Train to Amritsar.The visit to Amritsar also include a visit to Waggha Boarder, the border between Indian and Pakistan.04 - 05 October 2017 : Pragpur Distance : 190 km.Driving Time : 4 hours.We enter the hills now. Drive to Pragpur is through the farmlands and villages in the Himalayan foothills. Walk through village Garli, known for the architectural sites of nearly 200 – 300 years old mansions built by Sood community. Most of the mansions are abandoned now but worth seeing from outside. Also visit the nearby villages Dadasiba and then to Masroor rock cut temple built in 8th century. Masroor temple is a group of 15 temple built out of one single rock. 06 - 08 DharamsalaDistance : 75 km.Driving Time : 3 hours.Dharamsala once settled by the British, today is the seat of Dalai Lama and his government in exile. We visit the Kangra Fort, Dalai Lama Monastery, Walk through a forest, visit the Tibetan Children’s Village for orphans from Tibets and then Narbulinga Institute where the Tibetan students learn how to make Thangka paintings, wood craft, metal sculptures and embroidery. 09 - 10 October 2017 TaragarhDistance : 64 km.Driving Time : 2.hours.Taragarh is known for its age old palace, now converted into a hotel and is owned by a descendant of the Royal family of Jammu and Kashmir. A visit to Bir, the place known for paragaliding but we are all prepared to proceed for a village walk. This lovely walk through a marvelous landscapes of Himalayan foothills, tiny villages, streams, rivulets, forests and meadows takes us to a Budhist Monastery known as Sherbaling. In 2002 the monks of this monastery won Grammy award. Another day is dedicated to artists’ village to make a visit to a world renowned artists Sardar Sobha Singh, who made world class paintings of Sikh and Hindu gods and Goddesses. Another attraction of this village is a Pottery maker who makes clay pots and exports to other contrives from here. A 20 minute trial of learning pottery from him is worth experience. 11 - 13 – Shimla Distance : 225 km.Driving Time : 7 hours.Shimla came into existence after the Gurkha British wars in 1816. From then till 1947 the British used it at a holiday resort and then as their Summer Capital. Here we walk through the Heritage Zone of the town, do a Nature Walk and enjoy the hospitality of a Royal family. 14 October 2017 : DelhiDrive to Delhi and drop at the International Airport. Tour Ends