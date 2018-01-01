Welcome to Middle & North Andaman

The Andamans aren’t just sun and sand. They are also jungle that feels as primeval as the Jurassic, a green tangle of ancient forest that could have been birthed in Mother Nature’s subconscious. This wild, antediluvian side of the islands can be seen on a long, loping bus ride up the Andaman Trunk Rd (ATR), crossing tannin-red rivers prowled by saltwater crocodiles on roll-on, roll-off ferries.

