Welcome to Diglipur & Around
Those who make it this far north are rewarded with some impressive attractions in the area. It’s a giant outdoor adventure playground designed for nature lovers: home to a world-famous turtle nesting site, the Andamans' highest peak and a network of caves to go with white-sand beaches and some of the best snorkelling in the Andamans.
However, don’t expect much of Diglipur (population 70,000), the second largest urban hub in the Andamans, a sprawling, gritty bazaar town. Instead head straight for the tranquil coastal village of Kalipur.