The excellent Reykjavík Art Museum is split over three superbly curated sites: the large, modern, downtown Hafnarhús, focusing on contemporary art; Kjarvalsstaðir, in a park just east of Snorrabraut which displays rotating exhibits of modern art; and Ásmundarsafn, a peaceful haven near Laugardalur for viewing sculptures by Ásmundur Sveinsson. One ticket (valid for 24 hours) gains entry to all three sites.