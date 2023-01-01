On the hill about 500m from Esperanza is Trinity House, a hut remaining from Base D, built by the UK in 1944–45 and closed in 1963. It was transferred to Uruguay in 1997 and is now named Ruperto Elichiribehety Station after the captain of Uruguayan steam trawler Instituto de Pesca No 1, which Shackleton used in his second of three unsuccessful attempts to reach the Elephant Island castaways. The summer-only facility accommodates eight.

Crosses in the nearby cemetery commemorate two men lost in a 1948 fire.