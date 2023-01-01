Grotte Marie Jeanne

About 45 minutes north of Port Salut, this massive cave is the largest and most impressive in Haiti. Visitors today can tour three areas of the cave, one of which is completely dark, and the whole thing takes about three hours. None of the guides here speak English, so bring a translator and call ahead for a tour.

Since 1999, the cave's 36 known chambers on three different levels have been the subject of scientific studies and mapping projects. Indigenous Taínos used the cave to perform sacred ceremonies, and escaped slaves were known to hide in them.