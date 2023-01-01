Colección Dr Juan Antonio Valdés

The collection on display here, on the north side of the airstrip, holds a remarkable wealth of Maya pottery from Uaxactún, Yaxhá and as far away as Oaxaca, Mexico. There are vases, cups, plates, bowls, incense burners and tall vessels for drinking chocolate. Caretaker Neria can tell you the history, origin, meaning and use of each one.

A case contains some of the most precious finds: stone earrings, arrowheads and three plates showing the dance of the corn god.

Although there's no admission fee, donations are appreciated.