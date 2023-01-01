Between Templo IV and Templo III is Complejo N, an example of the 'twin-temple' complexes erected during the Late Classic Period. This one was built in AD 711 by Ah Cacao to mark the 14th katun, or 20-year cycle, of baktún 9. The king himself is portrayed on the remarkably preserved stela 16 in an enclosure just across the path. Beside the stelae is altar 5, a circular stone depicting the same king accompanied by a priestly figure in the process of exhuming the skeleton of a female ruler.