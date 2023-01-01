Turicentro El Paraíso

On the north side of the lake, between Río Dulce and El Estor, this tourist spot is in an incredibly beautiful jungle setting. Here, a wide, hot waterfall drops about 12m into a clear, deep pool. You can bathe in the hot water, swim in the cool pool or duck under an overhanging promontory and enjoy a jungle-style sauna.

To reach the waterfall, head north (away from the lake) where the bus drops you off – you pay the admission fee there, from where it's about a 2km walk to the falls.

You can also stay at Finca El Paraíso, a collection of simple little cabins located along the lakefront. This place can get rowdy on weekends.

This spot is on the Río Dulce–El Estor bus route, about one hour (Q15) from Río Dulce and 30 minutes (Q10) from El Estor. The last bus in either direction passes at around 4:30pm to 5pm.