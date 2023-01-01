This stunning spring-fed tributary lies just a 90-minute boat ride from Sayaxché, during which you pass birdlife and a mix of farms, fields and forests. The last few hundred meters are too shallow for the engine, and your guide will row the rest of the way. At the source, the water clarity is unsurpassed, allowing for stunning underwater photography and swimming. A small dock is the only facility, so you will need to bring all sunscreen, food and beverages, and carry out your trash.