Chile’s Capitán Arturo Prat station, a collection of orange buildings on Discovery Bay on Greenwich Island's northern coast, was opened in 1947 as Soberania station, and later renamed to honor the Chilean naval hero. The station accommodates up to 34 personnel and has a small museum displaying photos, early expedition equipment and whaling artifacts. A bust of Prat stands outside, and nearby is a cross and shelter commemorating the 1960 station leader, who died while in charge.

A cross and shrine to the Virgin of Carmen, erected in 1947, is also in the vicinity.