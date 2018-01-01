3-Day Private Tour of Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus, and Two Greek Islands

>Day 1: Athens–Corinth Canal–Mycenae–Nafplio–EpidaurusAfter an 8am pickup in a private vehicle from your accommodation or port in Athens (or directly from Athens International Airport), set off for the Peloponnese. As you head west from Athens, pause for a quick stop-off at the Corinth Canal before your first main destination: Mycenae, an essential archaeological ruin and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You’ll have ample time to explore, after which it’s on to the seaside village of Nafplio, for a walk in the old town, a visit to the Palamidi Fortress, and a traditional snack, drink, and dessert (not included in itinerary price). After you’ve been fortified, hop back in the vehicle and head to the second UNESCO site of the day: Epidaurus, home of one of the best-preserved open-air theaters from ancient times. After six or seven hours spent exploring, the day winds down with a drive to the town of Ermioni (opposite Hydra island), where you can enjoy dinner at a seaside taverna (own expense). Overnight accommodation is provided by TreeHouse Holiday Homes, and consists of large private apartments all with sea views.It is highly recommended to OPT IN for the full treatment and include a 4th day to expore the mountain villages, monasteries, river of mythical Peloponnese (see Additional Info).>Day 2: Hydra islandStart the day with a breakfast of local produce in your apartment, preferably on the balcony overlooking the sea. Then, head out in the company of your guide for a short tour of the town's sights before hopping aboard a ferry to the island of Hydra, just a 20-minute trip from the mainland. It has always been the hidden destination of many celebrities like Henry Fonda, Elizabeth Tailor, John Lenon, Sophia Loren, Aristotele Onassis, Jacky Kennedy, and most low-profile recent ones! Hydra, is home to a picturesque port, a romantic cosmopolitan town, and other quirky charms (donkeys are the main transport available on the island, for instance). Plenty of time for a relaxed wander and a dip in the sea before returning to your boat. Enjoy dinner where the locals eat out, before an overnight stay at your apartment.>Day 3: Spetses islandThe third day of your itinerary will be devoted to exploring Spetses island which is again an easy 15 minutes boat crossing from the mainland. Upon arrival, enjoy lunch, coffee, and a walk at your leisure; you’ll have until late afternoon to meander its beautiful esplanade, wend your way through its narrow streets, and otherwise soak up the scenery. Board the ferry and meet your guide on the mainland side and head back to Athens in your private vehicle. Enjoy a different return route this time, mostly next to the coastline and via the submersible bridge of the Corinth canal, where you will have a quick stop. The tour concludes when you’re deposited at your original point of departure, with other drop-off locations available too.