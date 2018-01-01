Welcome to Hydra
Top experiences in Hydra
Hydra activities
Greece Hydra, Poros, and Egina Cruise from Athens, VIP Option
Meet your guide in central Athens and head to Piraeus Port by luxury, air-conditioned coach. You’ll set sail from here for the island of Poros, roughly two hours away, during which the cruise hostess will provide information about the islands. When you arrive in Poros, the smallest of the three islands, you will have 1-hour of free time to wander around this endearing island. Here, visit Trinzia on own, Poros’ Russian dockyard, and learn about Greece’s cooperation with the Russian army in the 18th and 19th centuries. Alternatively, take a stroll in the Lemon Forest (Lemonodassos), and find pretty windmills and waterfalls as you walk through the densely wooded area of lemon and orange trees.Back on ship, enjoy buffet lunch (first sitting) while sitting comfortably on the lounge and admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea during approximately 1 hour, on your way to Hydra. We enter the port of Hydra, whose amphitheater shape once served as a safe shelter for Saronic Pirates. Lying near the island of Spetses, Hydra is best known for its colorful little capital, full of quaint, narrow alleys, charming red-tiled houses and mansions silently stand witness to a long and turbulent history. Your guide will point out the best shops and cafes, and then leave you to explore independently during approximately 1 hour.When you return back on board, the tables will be set for the second lunch sitting. You have already had your lunch, relax on the ship's deck and enjoy the warm breeze as you sail to your last stop, the larger island of Egina. When you arrive, you can either join a sightseeing tour to the Temple of Aphaia (own expense) or stroll around the main town at leisure. Also known as Port of Aegina, the island is a bustling one, with ferries, catamarans and flying dolphins dotting around the harbor. Soak up the sights or perhaps relax in one of the town’s popular ouzeries or cafes.The journey back to Piraeus Port takes approximately one hour and half. Enjoy show with singers and dancers will entertain and animate you up to the final moment as the ship docks back to Athens. On arrival, you’ll be transferred the short distance back to central Athens where your tour ends.VIP Cruise ExperienceUpgrade to enjoy special amenities and be spoiled in the VIP class lounge. Start with a transfer from hotel to port, enjoy a private check-in, and then relax in the VIP lounge. Savor a served buffet lunch in the separate dining room . The VIP area is equipped with Wi-Fi, and on the second deck a tax-free luxury goods store awaits. In the summer, you'll be charmed by the sun deck and spacious open space with a comfortable sitting area and bar.
3-Day Private Tour of Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus, and Two Greek Islands
>Day 1: Athens–Corinth Canal–Mycenae–Nafplio–EpidaurusAfter an 8am pickup in a private vehicle from your accommodation or port in Athens (or directly from Athens International Airport), set off for the Peloponnese. As you head west from Athens, pause for a quick stop-off at the Corinth Canal before your first main destination: Mycenae, an essential archaeological ruin and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You’ll have ample time to explore, after which it’s on to the seaside village of Nafplio, for a walk in the old town, a visit to the Palamidi Fortress, and a traditional snack, drink, and dessert (not included in itinerary price). After you’ve been fortified, hop back in the vehicle and head to the second UNESCO site of the day: Epidaurus, home of one of the best-preserved open-air theaters from ancient times. After six or seven hours spent exploring, the day winds down with a drive to the town of Ermioni (opposite Hydra island), where you can enjoy dinner at a seaside taverna (own expense). Overnight accommodation is provided by TreeHouse Holiday Homes, and consists of large private apartments all with sea views.It is highly recommended to OPT IN for the full treatment and include a 4th day to expore the mountain villages, monasteries, river of mythical Peloponnese (see Additional Info).>Day 2: Hydra islandStart the day with a breakfast of local produce in your apartment, preferably on the balcony overlooking the sea. Then, head out in the company of your guide for a short tour of the town's sights before hopping aboard a ferry to the island of Hydra, just a 20-minute trip from the mainland. It has always been the hidden destination of many celebrities like Henry Fonda, Elizabeth Tailor, John Lenon, Sophia Loren, Aristotele Onassis, Jacky Kennedy, and most low-profile recent ones! Hydra, is home to a picturesque port, a romantic cosmopolitan town, and other quirky charms (donkeys are the main transport available on the island, for instance). Plenty of time for a relaxed wander and a dip in the sea before returning to your boat. Enjoy dinner where the locals eat out, before an overnight stay at your apartment.>Day 3: Spetses islandThe third day of your itinerary will be devoted to exploring Spetses island which is again an easy 15 minutes boat crossing from the mainland. Upon arrival, enjoy lunch, coffee, and a walk at your leisure; you’ll have until late afternoon to meander its beautiful esplanade, wend your way through its narrow streets, and otherwise soak up the scenery. Board the ferry and meet your guide on the mainland side and head back to Athens in your private vehicle. Enjoy a different return route this time, mostly next to the coastline and via the submersible bridge of the Corinth canal, where you will have a quick stop. The tour concludes when you’re deposited at your original point of departure, with other drop-off locations available too.
Day Trip to Hydra Island from Athens
After being picked up from your Athens hotel at approximately 8am, you will be taken to Piraeus Port to embark on the ferry for Hydra. After less than 2 hours by ferry, you will reach the famous island. You will then have seven hours to independently explore Hydra.Hydra was once a destination popular with fashionable artists during the sixties and has kept a highly cosmopolitan character. There are no cars or motorcycles; garbage trucks are the only motor vehicles permitted on the island. Spend your day walking around Hydra Town admiring the stone houses with flowered gardens, lovely gift shops and picturesque paved streets. Donkeys, bicycles, and water taxis provide public transportation. Hydra has a variety of swimming spots and beaches, some close to town and some remote and secluded, accessible only by boat. Lounge cafeterias, port-side bars and loud clubs are found all over the town with options that can satisfy all tastes.Enjoy a day full of experiences on your own and in the afternoon, take the ferry back to Athens at the conclusion of the tour. You will be transferred back to your centrally located Athens hotel at approximately 8pm.
3 Nights in Athens
Day 1: ArrivalUpon your arrival at Athens airport, you'll be transported to a 4-star hotel in Athens. You'll have the afternoon to spend at your leisure. Day 2: Half-Day Panoramic Tour of Athens (B) (optional)You'll take a half-day panoramic tour of Athens, wherein you'll visit the Acropolis and see Constitution Square, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and more. Along the way you'll stop by by the Panathenaic Stadium, which is where the first international Olympic Games in modern time were held. In the Acropolis you can admire the masterpieces of the golden age of Athens, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and finally the Parthenon, the harmony between 'spirit and matter.' After the tour you'll head back to the hotel and have the rest of the afternoon to yourself.Day 3: Free Day and Optional 1-Day Cruise to 3 Greek Islands (B)You'll have the day to spend at your leisure, wherein you can stroll along the streets and enjoy more of the vibrant neighborhood. If you choose the optional cruise, you'll depart at 8am from the port of Piraeus for the islands of the Saronic Gulf. You'll visit Aegina, Poros and Hydra. Aboard the cruise, you'll have optional tours organized to select for your adventure. You'll return to the port around 7:30pm and arrive at the hotel around 9:20pm. Day 4 (B)After breakfast, you'll check out of the hotel and will be transferred to Athens airport.
The Perfect Mix: 3-Day Private Tour of Culture, Mountain Villages & Hydra Island
>DAY1: Athens – Corinth Canal – Dimitsana/Stemnitsa Mountain Villages – Ermioni peninsula villageAfter an 8am pickup in a private vehicle from your accommodation or port in Athens (or directly from Athens International Airport), set off for the Peloponnese. As you head west from Athens, pause for a quick stop-off at the Corinth Canal before your first main destination; Dimitsana & Stemnitsa village. The amazing Prodromou & Emyalon monasteries will be visited, Lousios river/gorge, ancient Gortys and the Water Power Museum.After 5 hours of exploring, the day winds down with a drive opposite Hydra island (Ermioni), where you can enjoy dinner at a seaside taverna (own expense). Overnight accommodation is provided at a charming accommodation of large private apartments & studios with sea views.>DAY2: To Hydra islandStart the day with a breakfast of local produce in your apartment, preferably on the balcony overlooking the sea. Then, head out in the company of your guide for a short tour of Ermioni’s sights before hopping aboard a ferry to the island of Hydra, just a 20-minute trip from the mainland. Hydra's cosmopolitan town is home to a picturesque port, and other quirky charms (donkeys are the main transport available on the island, for instance). Upon arrival, enjoy lunch, coffee, and a walk at your leisure; you’ll have until late afternoon to explore through Hydra's narrow streets, and soak up the scenery. Plenty of time for a relaxed wander and a dip in the sea before returning to your boat in the late afternoon to meet your guide on the mainland side and head back to your base (Ermioni town). In the evening, enjoy another tavern dinner in Ermioni surrounded by friendly locals, or sign on for an optional homemade Greek dinner prepared by your hosts, which you can enjoy indoors or outside on the balcony (lunch and dinner are not included in the itinerary price). Finish the evening with a drink or two before an overnight stay at your apartment.>DAY3: Epidaurus - Nafplio town & fortress - Mycenae - AthensDay3 of your itinerary will be devoted to exploring another Greek island: Hydra, also within easy reach of Ermioni. Meet your guide in Ermioni, enjoy one last drink at your apartment, before heading to Epidaurus, home of one of the best-preserved open-air theaters from ancient times. Ample of time to explore, after which it’s on to the seaside village of Nafplio, for a walk in the old town, a visit to the Palamidi Fortress, and a traditional lunch and drink. After you’ve been fortified, hop back in the vehicle and head to the second UNESCO site of the day: Mycenae, an essential archaeological World Heritage Site.Back to Athens in the late afternoon and at your original point of departure.The optional 4-day tour is highly recommended. Please (see "Additional Info" & "Inclusions")
Peloponnese Private Tour & Real Greek Food: Corinth Canal, Ancient Corinth, Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus
Enjoy a totally personal, flexible, and self-directed experience of some of Greece’s most stunning sights on this full-day tour. Meet your driver in the morning at your Athens accommodation or Piraeus port if in a cruise ship and embark in a comfortable, private vehicle. Groups of one to seven people are welcome to book this thrilling day out.Drive west of Athens, making a stop at the historic Corinth Canal before continuing on to the archaelogical site of Ancient Corinth.>> Ancient CorinthVisit Ancient Corinth at a relaxed pace, where among others you can see the ruins of Pirini fountain, Apollo precinct, the foundations of a large Roman basilica, Goddess Tichi, Apollo Klarios temple, Agora shops, Apollo’s temple, the ruins of Lerna theater and fountain.Continue to the Mycenae archeological site. >> Mycenae is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and home to some of Greece’s most famous ancient ruins. Wander around the archaeological site and accompanying museum before hopping back in the vehicle and visiting the beautiful port town of Nafplio.>> Nafplio town, the first capital of Geece, is famous for its historic architecture. Visit the famous Venetian fortress of Palamidi in Nafplio and optionally, walk down the 999 steps enjoying the most amazing views. Walk through the beautiful narrow streets of the old town. Tip 1: Do not compromise for any tour to Mycenae/Nafplio/Epidavros if it does not include a visit to the Palamidi fortress & the beautiful "old town" & port of Nafplio! Tip 2: Ideal tour if you are also visiting Hydra island since we can take you right next to the island for a 20 min crossing right after Epidavros theater, saving transfer cost to the boat in Athens/Piraeus port and the tickets to the boat! Next, let your driver/guide treat you to a sit-down, traditional Greek snack/lunch accompanied by drinks (called "meze" in Greek), coffee and dessert in a non touristy location surrounded by locals, before returning to your vehicle and making way to Epidaurus ancient theater.>> Epidaurus, another Unesco World Heritage Site, is home to an ancient, beautifully preserved theater. Discover the landmark at your leisure.Once you’ve finished your explorations, return to your private vehicle and head back to Athens with a surprise extra free stop (time permitting). Your 8-11 hour day ends when you’re dropped off directly at your accommodation.