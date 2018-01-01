Welcome to Paxi
Measuring a mere 13km from tip to toe, and spared overdevelopment by its lack of an airport, Paxi packs a lot of punch into its tiny frame. Facilities are concentrated in three delightful harbour villages tucked into its eastern shores – Lakka, Loggos and the ferry port of Gaïos. Each has its own crop of tasteful little hotels, rental apartments and seafront tavernas, and its own devoted fans.
All make wonderful bases for exploring the rolling hills and centuries-old olive groves of the interior, and the wilder scenery of the west coast. Unspoiled coves can be reached by motorboat, while former mule trails lead to sheer limestone cliffs that plunge into the azure sea. Great hikes lead out to majestic Tripitos Arch in the south, and down to Erimitis Beach in the west, beneath a vast wall of crumbling rock, with a potential pause at Erimitis Bar & Restaurant en route.