Venerable Moni Xenofondos was first mentioned in 998, but probably dates to the 6th century. Although loot-seeking pirates often plundered it, impressive mid-Byzantine marble and wood-carved iconostases survive in its 10th-century katholikon, as do 16th-century frescoes of the Cretan painter Antonius. It's a short walk from here to equally lovely Dochiariou, should you wish to take a short day-trip by ferry.