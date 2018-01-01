Welcome to Messolongi

From a distance, Messolongi’s flat landscape lacks the siren’s irresistible draw. The town skirts the motionless Klisova Lagoon, the largest natural wetland in Greece, a favourite winter stopover for thousands of migrating birds and an important breeding ground for the endangered Dalmatian pelican – not to mention a pilgrimage site for birdwatchers and photographers, thanks to the remarkable pelades (stilt huts) in the water. The town centre is anything but motionless, however, with the pedestrian and bicycle lanes around the central square, Plateia Markou Botsari, lined with lively bars and tavernas. Though it has been hit hard by the economic crisis, Messolongi's character and vitality are hard to miss.