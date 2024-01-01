Acropolis

Larissa’s lone hill, a short walk northeast of the modern centre, beyond the ancient theatre, was home to the city’s original acropolis. It held a Stone Age settlement as early as 6000 BC, but there’s little to see here now, apart from the ruined outlines of a Byzantine basilica and bath complex.

