Larissa’s lone hill, a short walk northeast of the modern centre, beyond the ancient theatre, was home to the city’s original acropolis. It held a Stone Age settlement as early as 6000 BC, but there’s little to see here now, apart from the ruined outlines of a Byzantine basilica and bath complex.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.96 MILES
Looming from an imposing coastal bluff near Platamonas village, 20km south of Plaka Litohorou, this well-preserved stronghold assumed much of its present…
1.95 MILES
Filled with exquisite artefacts that range from stone arrowheads and Neolithic effigies to ancient Greek tombstones and 19th-century wall paintings,…
0.09 MILES
Constructed during the 3rd century BC and rebuilt by the Romans, Larissa’s well-preserved ancient theatre remained in use for around six centuries,…
Municipal Art Gallery of Larissa
1.55 MILES
This stunning contemporary edifice stands 3km southwest of the centre, towards the history museum. As well as housing a high-quality private collection of…
Nearby Meteora & Thessaly attractions
