Welcome to Lamia
Top experiences in Lamia
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Lamia activities
7-Day Greece Grand Tour: Olympia, Delphi, Meteora, Thessaloniki, Lefkadia
Day 1: Epidaurus - Mycenae - Olympia (D)Your first stop is at Corinth Canal. Drive to Epidaurus for a visit of the archaeological site and the theater famous for its remarkable acoustics, and then on to Nauplia for a short stop. Drive to Mycenae where you visit the archaeological site, then depart for Olympia, through the central Peloponnese area passing the cities of Megalopolis and Tripolis.Day 2: Olympia - Nafpaktos - Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Olympia. Drive via Patras to Rion, cross the channel to Antirion on the "state of the art" new suspended bridge considered to be the longest and most modern in Europe. Arrive in Nafpaktos, then continue to Delphi for the evening.Day 3: Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Delphi. The rest of the day at leisure.Day 4: Kalambaka - Meteora (B, D)In the morning, start the drive by the central Greece towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala to Kalambaka. Afternoon visit of the breathtaking Meteora. Dinner and your overnight accommodation is in Kalambaka.Day 5: Dion - Thessaloniki (B, D)Drive by Trikala and Larissa to the famous, sacred Macedonian town of Dion. Then, continue to Thessaloniki, the largest town in Northern Greece. Visit the most interesting museum of Thessaloniki and sightseeing of the city.Day 6: Pella - Vergina - Lefkadia (B, D)Morning drive to Pella, Alexander the Great's capital. Continue to Vergina to visit the Tomb of the King Philip and the famous "Vergina Treasures". Then on to Lefkadia where you visit the excavations. Return to Thessaloniki via Veria.Day 7: Tempi Valley - Thermoplyae - Athens (B)Start the return drive to Athens, through the Tempi Valley, Larissa, Lamia, Thermoplyae famous for the ancient battle that took place there and Kamena Vourla.
2-Day Delphi and Meteora Tour from Athens
Day 1: Athens – Delphi - Kalambaka (D)Arrive at Delphi at around noon. Famous for its ancient ruins including a theater and the Temple of Apollo, Delphi was considered the center of the earth and universe, and played a central role in the classical Greek world.On arrival, visit the the mountainside archaeological site and view the Temple of Apollo, famous for its oracle.In the afternoon, after lunch (own expense) travel through central Greece and the city of Lamia. After a short stop in Lamia, continue to the city of Trikala for a short stop and cross the Thessalian Plain to Kalambaka, a small town built at the foot of the majestic grey rocks crowned by the Meteora monasteries.Following a short stop for souvenir-shopping, stay overnight in Kalambaka at your choice of a centrally located 3- or 4-star hotel in the town.Overnight: 3-star Orfeas Hotel or 4-star Divani Meteora KalambakaDay 2: Kalambaka – Meteora – Athens (B)Leave in the morning for a tour of nearby Meteora’s monasteries. Visit two different Byzantine monasteries built on rocktops and commanding fantastic views over the plain.Meteora is included on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Built on the top of sandstone pillars, the monasteries provided monks with totally inaccessible retreats for centuries. Meteora is considered one of the most beautiful area of mainland Greece, and its monasteries are one of its most unusual and distinctive attractions.During your return to Athens, enjoy an optional visit to a factory making Byzantine-style icons, and stop for photos at the monument to the heroic Leonidas, King of Sparta, at Thermopylae. Your tour returns to Athens in the late afternoon.
5-Day Northern Greece Tour: Delphi, Meteora, Thessaloniki, Pella, Thermophylae
Day 1: Athens - Delphi (D)Drive to Delphi, passing by Levadia and Archova, to visit the world-famous museum and the archaeological site. Before you check into your hotel for a delicious dinner you will have spare time to spend the rest of the day at your own leisure. Day 2: Amphissa - Lamia - Trikala - Kalambaka - Meteora (B,D)After your breakfast at your hotel you will drive by the central Greek towns of Amphissa, Lamia, Trikala and Kalambaka before you visit breathtaking Meteora, home to one of the oldest and historically most important monasteries of Greece. Day 3: Trikala - Larissa - Dion - Thessaloniki (B,D)Your day starts with a drive to the sacred Macedonian town of Dion, passing by Trikala and Larissa. Then continue to Thessaloniki, the largest city in Northern Greece. Here you will visit the famous museum and enjoy a guided sightseeing tour before you will retire at your hotel and have a well-deserved dinner. Day 4: Pella - Vergina - Lefkadia - Veria - Thessaloniki (B,D)Morning drive to Pella, Alexander the Great's capital. Continue to Vergina to visit the Tomb of the King Philip and the famous "Vergina Treasures". Then on to Lefkadia where you visit the excavations. Return to Thessaloniki via Veria where you will stay for the night.Day 5: Tempi Valley - Larissa - Lamia - Thermopylae - Kamena Vourla - Athens (B) On your last day you will drive through Tempi Valley, Larissa and Lamia to Thermopylae, famous for the ancient battle that took place here. Drive on to Kamena Vourla before you return to Athens.
Classical Greece 8-Day Tour of Athens, Nafplion, Olympia, Delphi and Meteora
> DAY 1 | Arrival in Athens. Arrival at Athens airport - Transfer to your 4* hotel in Athens - Free afternoon - night at the hotel. Walking to enjoy the nightly Athens. > DAY 2 | Panoramic tour of Athens. Depart for a half-day visit to Athens. Visit the site of Acropolis and panoramic tour of the area by bus. During this route you can admire the different contrasts offered to the Athens visitors. You will discover the center of the city, Constitution Square (Syntagma), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,Parliament and neoclassical buildings, Avenue Venizelos (the Academy, the University and the National Library). On the way to the Acropolis you will see the Hadrian’s Arch, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and then you will see the Panathenaic Stadium where the first Olympic Games of our time were held in 1896 (short stop). In the Acropolis you can admire the masterpieces of the golden age of Athens, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and finally “the harmony between spirit and matter”, the Parthenon. Then you will visit the impressive sculptures, which adorned the temple of Athena Nike, the Erechtheion (with Caryatids) and of course the Parthenon. - Back to hotel - Free afternoon - evening at the hotel >DAY 3 .After our breakfast we start our 5day tour. Leave by the coastal road to the Corinth Canal (short stop). Drive on and visit the Theatre of Epidauros, famous for its remarkable acoustics. Then proceed to the town of Nauplion. Afternoon free. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 4 Morning free. Depart around 12:30 for Mycenae and visit the Archaeological Site and the Tomb of Agamemnon. Then depart for Olympia through Central Peloponnese and the towns of Tripolis and Megalopolis. Overnight in Olympia, the cradle of the Olympic Games. (Dinner). >DAY 5 In the morning visit the Archaeological Site with the Sanctuary of Olympian Zeus, the Ancient Stadium and the Archaeological Museum. Then drive on through the plains of Ilia and Achaia until the magnificent bridge which is crossing the Corinthian Bay from Rion to Antirion. Pass by the picturesque towns of Nafpactos (Lepanto) and Itea, arrive in Delphi. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 6 In the morning visit the Archaeological Site and the Museum. Depart for Kalambaka, a small town stated at the foot of the astonishing complex of Meteora, gigantic rocks. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 7 Visit Meteora, among striking scenery, perched on top of huge rocks which seem to be suspended in mid-air, stand ageless Monasteries, where you can see exquisite specimens of Byzantine art. Return to Athens via Trikala, Lamia, Thermopylae (short stop to see across the road the Leonida’s Monument). Arrive in Athens early in the evening. Overnight in your hotel. >DAY 8 Athens. Departure. Depending on your flight transfer to Athens airport for the departure
Delphi & Meteora 3 Days Private Tour
1st Day: Our starting point, Athens and a drive on the northern national highway of Greece. Encountering the plane of Thebes and the city of Levadia, we will find ourselves on the slopes of Mount Parnassus before reaching Delphi. Our first stop is going to be the peaceful monastery of Hosios Loukas, representing the second golden age of Byzantine art. After spending a while in this area of serenity we will leave for the site of Delphi, an ancient Greek sanctuary with a PanHellenic character devoted to the god Apollo. It acted as an Oracle and was thought to be ‘the naval’ the center of the world and continues to be a symbol of Greek cultural unity. The extraordinary location allows you to view the Greek mountains and two more sites, the Gymnasium and the secondary sanctuary of Athena Pronea. On location you will visit the mystical temple of Apollo where Pytheia spoke to the oracles, the ancient theater and the stadium. The site also has a museum where you will find the famous charioteer and Gold Ivory statue. Then we will set out for lunch at the current village of Delphi while viewing the mountains of Fokis. Before heading out we will stop at fantastic place wellknown for its great view, you will see the Corinthian Sea, the port of Itea and the valley full of olive trees (olive sea). We will be overnighting in the mountainous village of Arachova, very close to a famous ski resort, rich in traditional houses and shops selling local products. You can stroll through the village with its narrow streets and shops on the central street having an impressive view of the mountains full of olive trees literally in front of you. 2nd Day: Starting out from at Arachova we will drive to Meteora travelling through the Greek mountains not taking the highway to see the real Greek countryside. Driving by the city of Lamia, we will rest at the town of Trikala, a central town of the area, for a Greek lunch or coffee then continue to Kalabaka. Ending up at the small town that is surrounded by the rocks of Meteora where we will settle at the hotel and later drive up around the hills for an evening photo tour on the towering rocks under the Greek sunset. Back in town you will have the rest of the day free. 3rd Day: After spending the night we’ll start in the morning for a visit to the monasteries and a closer look at the sacred rocks. On the rocks that are like suspended in air (that’s what Meteora means) exists one of the largest and most important complexes of Eastern Orthodox Monasteries still in use. They combine natural beauty and cultural heritage a fact that make them a rare destination between the world’s monuments. Lunch will be at Kalabaka, later we will start heading towards Athens and to our last stop. On our way back we will come across the famous battlefield of Thermopolis. And after that, we will drive back to Athens.