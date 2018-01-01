Delphi & Meteora 3 Days Private Tour

1st Day: Our starting point, Athens and a drive on the northern national highway of Greece. Encountering the plane of Thebes and the city of Levadia, we will find ourselves on the slopes of Mount Parnassus before reaching Delphi. Our first stop is going to be the peaceful monastery of Hosios Loukas, representing the second golden age of Byzantine art. After spending a while in this area of serenity we will leave for the site of Delphi, an ancient Greek sanctuary with a PanHellenic character devoted to the god Apollo. It acted as an Oracle and was thought to be ‘the naval’ the center of the world and continues to be a symbol of Greek cultural unity. The extraordinary location allows you to view the Greek mountains and two more sites, the Gymnasium and the secondary sanctuary of Athena Pronea. On location you will visit the mystical temple of Apollo where Pytheia spoke to the oracles, the ancient theater and the stadium. The site also has a museum where you will find the famous charioteer and Gold Ivory statue. Then we will set out for lunch at the current village of Delphi while viewing the mountains of Fokis. Before heading out we will stop at fantastic place wellknown for its great view, you will see the Corinthian Sea, the port of Itea and the valley full of olive trees (olive sea). We will be overnighting in the mountainous village of Arachova, very close to a famous ski resort, rich in traditional houses and shops selling local products. You can stroll through the village with its narrow streets and shops on the central street having an impressive view of the mountains full of olive trees literally in front of you. 2nd Day: Starting out from at Arachova we will drive to Meteora travelling through the Greek mountains not taking the highway to see the real Greek countryside. Driving by the city of Lamia, we will rest at the town of Trikala, a central town of the area, for a Greek lunch or coffee then continue to Kalabaka. Ending up at the small town that is surrounded by the rocks of Meteora where we will settle at the hotel and later drive up around the hills for an evening photo tour on the towering rocks under the Greek sunset. Back in town you will have the rest of the day free. 3rd Day: After spending the night we’ll start in the morning for a visit to the monasteries and a closer look at the sacred rocks. On the rocks that are like suspended in air (that’s what Meteora means) exists one of the largest and most important complexes of Eastern Orthodox Monasteries still in use. They combine natural beauty and cultural heritage a fact that make them a rare destination between the world’s monuments. Lunch will be at Kalabaka, later we will start heading towards Athens and to our last stop. On our way back we will come across the famous battlefield of Thermopolis. And after that, we will drive back to Athens.