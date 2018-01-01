Welcome to Arahova
Arahova, only 8km from Delphi, rests on a rocky spur of Mt Parnassos at an altitude of 960m. While it's easy to stick to the main drag, the stepped alleyways of the mountain town are also charming and include the historic 'clock on the rock', an impressive stone clock tower overlooking the village. As well as a side trip from Delphi, the town is a winter resort for skiers who hit the slopes of Parnassos National Park.
Arahova’s more touristy shops sell embroidery, hand-woven bags and flokati (shaggy woollen rugs) and traditional products, but it's also noted for its formaela cheese, honey, hilopites (fettuccine-style pasta) and hearty red wine.
Top experiences in Arahova
