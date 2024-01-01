Next to the custard-coloured Agios Nikolaos cathedral, this excellent museum contains priceless icons, many brought by refugees in 1923, plus early printed Greek books. Look for the heart-rending realism of the lamenting Mary paintings in between embroidered priestly vestments, dragon-dispatching St George and delicate silverwork. Ask for an English-language pamphlet.
Ecclesiastical Art Museum
Thrace
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.95 MILES
About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…
Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park
26.42 MILES
This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…
28.4 MILES
About 500m past Kafeneio Ta Therma, a lush wooded path (100m) leads to a series of rock pools and waterfalls, the most impressive being 30m in height…
11.68 MILES
Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…
0.11 MILES
Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…
0.02 MILES
This cathedral houses the miracle-working 13th-century icon of the Panagia Trifotissa, from Aenos (Enez in Turkish) across the Evros River. Villagers with…
Nearby Thrace attractions
1. Cathedral of Agios Nikolaos
0.02 MILES
This cathedral houses the miracle-working 13th-century icon of the Panagia Trifotissa, from Aenos (Enez in Turkish) across the Evros River. Villagers with…
2. Ethnological Museum of Thrace
0.11 MILES
Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…
11.68 MILES
Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…
4. Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park
26.42 MILES
This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…
28.4 MILES
About 500m past Kafeneio Ta Therma, a lush wooded path (100m) leads to a series of rock pools and waterfalls, the most impressive being 30m in height…
6. Sanctuary of the Great Gods
29.95 MILES
About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…