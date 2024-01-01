Ecclesiastical Art Museum

Thrace

LoginSave

Next to the custard-coloured Agios Nikolaos cathedral, this excellent museum contains priceless icons, many brought by refugees in 1923, plus early printed Greek books. Look for the heart-rending realism of the lamenting Mary paintings in between embroidered priestly vestments, dragon-dispatching St George and delicate silverwork. Ask for an English-language pamphlet.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Temple of the Great Gods at Samothraki island in Greece.

    Sanctuary of the Great Gods

    29.95 MILES

    About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…

  • 2JJJP19 The Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park, a major natural reserve in Thrace region, northern Greece, an immensly important sanctuary of wildlife. 2JJJP19 forest, dadia, dadia, forest, ecology, environment, protection, evros, lefkimi, natural, resource, pines, national, park, autumn, beautiful, blossom, blossomed, colorful, concept, conceptual, deep, forest, ecological, environment, environmental, fall, firs, flora, floral, foliage, forest, landscape, forest, trees, forestry, greece, greek, greek, nature, green, green, trees, land, landscape, lefkimmi, natural, nature, northern, greece, outdoor, park, ramsar, soufli, thrace, trees, vegetation, wildlife, wildwood, woodland

    Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park

    26.42 MILES

    This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…

  • Paradeisos Waterfalls

    Paradeisos Waterfalls

    28.4 MILES

    About 500m past Kafeneio Ta Therma, a lush wooded path (100m) leads to a series of rock pools and waterfalls, the most impressive being 30m in height…

  • Evros Delta

    Evros Delta

    11.68 MILES

    Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…

  • Ethnological Museum of Thrace

    Ethnological Museum of Thrace

    0.11 MILES

    Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…

  • Cathedral of Agios Nikolaos

    Cathedral of Agios Nikolaos

    0.02 MILES

    This cathedral houses the miracle-working 13th-century icon of the Panagia Trifotissa, from Aenos (Enez in Turkish) across the Evros River. Villagers with…

View more attractions

Nearby Thrace attractions

1. Cathedral of Agios Nikolaos

0.02 MILES

This cathedral houses the miracle-working 13th-century icon of the Panagia Trifotissa, from Aenos (Enez in Turkish) across the Evros River. Villagers with…

2. Ethnological Museum of Thrace

0.11 MILES

Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…

3. Evros Delta

11.68 MILES

Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…

4. Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park

26.42 MILES

This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…

5. Paradeisos Waterfalls

28.4 MILES

About 500m past Kafeneio Ta Therma, a lush wooded path (100m) leads to a series of rock pools and waterfalls, the most impressive being 30m in height…

6. Sanctuary of the Great Gods

29.95 MILES

About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…