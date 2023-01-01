The pond's reptiles, which are held sacred by the local people, are reputed to be the friendliest in Africa. Local women even do their laundry in the pond while kids frolic in the water. Legend has it that this state of blissful cohabitation goes back to a pact the town's founders made with local crocodiles not to hurt each other. While we're not totally convinced, plenty of visitors do indeed manage to pose with crocs unharmed.

The feeding of the crocs is not for the faint hearted and raises questions about animal welfare.

Chief's Pond is on the main road. There is also a second crocodile pond in Panga – Zenga Pond is located about 500m east off the main road. Both are signposted. It's a 90-minute journey by tro-tro from Bolgatanga.