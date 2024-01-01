Ethnographic Museum

Svaneti

Ushguli's Ethnographic Museum is located in a 12th-century building that once housed both people and livestock in the winter months, all huddled together under one crowded, smelly roof. You'll be shown the ingenious devices used by locals over the centuries, and will possibly experience a wave of gratitude at being born in the modern era.

