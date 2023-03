Surrounded by dense rainforest, beautiful Lake Zilé is dotted with some 30 islands and is home to loads of birds (white cormorants congregate on one of the islands), a few fishers and the odd hippo. It's the smallest of the series of lakes around Lambaréné and makes a great 1½-hour boat trip (approximately CFA60,000 shared between a maximum of six people). You will also see the Albert Schweitzer Hospital and pass under a bridge where thousands of bats hang out.