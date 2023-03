Baï is the Pygmy word for a marshy clearing in the forest. Langoué Baï lies in the south of the Ivindo National Park and is about 1km x 300m. The earth here contains minerals that attract animals and you'll find the highest concentration of gorillas in Gabon, along with other apes and elephants. It lies 15km south of the Kongou Falls and is accessible by forest footpaths.