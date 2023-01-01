Mwagna National Park

The rich mineral soil of the baï attracts elephants, apes, giant forest hogs and various antelopes. You'll also find the Gabon viper, fascinating spiders, stinging ferns and rare birds, but whether you'll see the dinosaur-like mokélé-mbembé of Pygmy myth is debatable. Bordering the Republic of Congo, Mwagna is in northeastern Gabon. It's pretty inaccessible and has very few human inhabitants, but there's a road from Makokou to Mékambo and on to Malouma, from where you have to walk 14km.

There are accommodation options in the regional capital of Mékambo, where permits for the park are available from the ANPN office. The Conservation Officer is Sylvain Mbadou (phone 07 80 09 40).