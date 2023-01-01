Moukalaba-Doudou National Park

Encompassing both coast and forest, this park has a variety of terrain: rainforest, mountains, dry savannah, lakes and rivers. Here you'll find the highest population of primates in Gabon, along with elephants and hippos and the large waterbuck. Aquatic birds abound, including the egret and very rare black-winged bishop. Permits are available from the ANPN office in Tchibanga. The park's southern and eastern parts can be accessed from Tchibanga, for the western part you'll need to organise a boat from Gamba.

There are several places to stay in Tchibanga.