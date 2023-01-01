Monts de Cristal National Park

Botanists believe this park has the most diverse flora in Africa. Rare plants, butterflies and large mammals abound in the virgin forest. Almost constant mist and cloud provide the perfect environment for orchids and begonias, and for the tree Sirdavidia solannona, discovered in 2016. In the northwest of Gabon, the park covers 1200 sq km over two sections and reaches an altitude of 900m. Permits are available from the ANPN office in Kinguélé in the park section south of the N5.

The southern section, known as Mbe, is accessible on a day trip from Libreville (120km). Mont Seni, the northern section, is only accessible by boat from Cocobeach.