More than 200 marae have been found in Tubuai and the few that have been cleared are among the most fascinating in the country. Raitoru and Haunarei Marae are two connected marae that were for birthing and umbilical-cord-cutting ceremonies respectively. Nearby is Marae Harii, which once served as a meeting place for chiefs. It also has several upright stones. You'll need a guide to find this archaeological site.