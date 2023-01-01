Hapatoni curves around a wide bay and is accessible by boat in less than 15 minutes from Vaitahu, or by a track.

The royal road is the village’s main attraction. Built on a dyke on the orders of Queen Vaekehu II in the 19th century, this paved road, lined with 100-year-old tamanu trees, extends along the shore.

At the promontory a path leads up to a lookout, with a magnificent view of the bay.

In the middle of the village there’s a lovely me’ae. Next to it, you’ll find a church built from stones, and a cemetery.