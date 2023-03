Raivavae’s stunning lagoon, brimming with marine life and ringed by ironwood-covered motu, is one of the treasures of the South Pacific. Motu Piscine (Motu Swimming Pool; Motu Vaiamanu) is the best-known motu, fringed with white beaches and divided from its neighbour by a glassy turquoise channel that’s teeming with tropical fish. Fa-bu-lous. All pensions can arrange a lagoon tour, including a picnic, on Motu Piscine.