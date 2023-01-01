Administrative District

The Territorial Assembly and other government buildings occupy Place Tarahoi, the former site of the Pomare palace. The termite-riddled 1883 palace was razed in 1960, but you can get an idea of what it looked like from the modern mairie (town hall), a few blocks east, which is built in a similar style.

On Rue du Général de Gaulle, the assembly building is fronted by a memorial to Pouvana’a a Oopa, the late pro-independence figure of heroic proportions. The High Commissioner’s Residence that stands to one side of the assembly building replaced the 1843 Palace of the Governor (those pesky termites again). A more recent addition is the Presidential Palace, an imposing building used by the president.