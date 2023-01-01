Most islanders live in Rotoava village at the northeastern end of the atoll, 4km east of the airport. Aside from Rangiroa’s Avatoru, this is the most developed and busiest town in the Tuamotus, but it’s still pretty quiet by most people’s standards. With only a few streets, a couple of churches and stores, a town hall and a school, it’s easy to explore.

On the ocean side, the Phare de Taputavaka is worth a gander. This pyramid-shaped lighthouse built of stones is one of the oldest in French Polynesia, said to be more than 80 years old.