Simply divine. Near the northwestern corner of Fakarava, Lagon Bleu features an indescribably lovely stretch of white-sand coral beach, turquoise-blue water, palm trees leaning over the shore – and not a soul in sight. It's a fantastic place for a picnic or a bout of snorkelling and swimming. You’ll need to take a boat tour to get to Lagon Bleu. One proviso: it’s usually nono (gnat)-infested.