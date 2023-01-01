Île des Embiez

Var

Not content with owning just one island (Bendor), in 1958 Paul Ricard also bought the largest of the Embiez archipelago, 1km off the Presqu’île du Cap Sicié between Sanary-sur-Mer and Toulon. It is home to the Institut Océanographique Paul Ricard, with a very small aquarium where Mediterranean species swim around in tanks, and the associated Mediterranean Museum.

The rest of the 95-hectare island is occupied by a vast pleasure port, pine forest, maquis, vineyards, apartment blocks and a couple of posh hotels. Nonetheless, it's said to be something of a natural refuge, with 90% of Mediterranean plant species grow somewhere here.

Boats sail year-round from the small port at Le Brusc (10 minutes), a beach resort 5km south of Sanary-sur-Mer. From June to September four daily boats (adult/child return €10/6) sail to and from Bandol.

