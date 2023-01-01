Musée Franco-Américain

Inside the 1612-built Château de Blérancourt, 33km northeast of Compiègne, the French–American museum reopened in 2017 after a decade of archaeological excavations and renovations. The two countries' relationship over the centuries is chronicled through art, historical exhibits and the Jardins du Nouveau Monde, which is planted with flowers, shrubs and trees native to the Americas, including Virginia magnolia, maple, oak and sweetgum trees, chosen for their autumn foliage.