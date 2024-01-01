Musée des 24 Heures

The Loire Valley

LoginSave

About 50 Le Mans Prototype (LMP) cars are the star attraction at this automobile museum, whose oldest vehicles include a De Dion-Bouton (1885) and a locally made Bollée (1899). About 320 days a year, on the adjacent track, you can watch practice sessions (except from noon to 2pm) or races.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wilbur Wright Monument

    Wilbur Wright Monument

    3.2 MILES

    At the base of a soaring allegorical sculpture (1920) by Paul Landowski – who later designed Rio de Janiero's Christ the Redeemer monument – a plaque…

  • Vieux Mans

    Vieux Mans

    3.67 MILES

    Often used as a location for films set in the Middle Ages, Le Mans' old city and its picturesque, stone-paved lanes – and tiny vineyard – are surrounded…

  • Cathédrale St-Julien du Mans

    Cathédrale St-Julien du Mans

    3.69 MILES

    Built from the 11th to the 15th century, this vast cathedral juxtaposes a Romanesque nave with later Gothic elements. The stained glass dates as far back…

View more attractions

Nearby The Loire Valley attractions

1. Wilbur Wright Monument

3.2 MILES

At the base of a soaring allegorical sculpture (1920) by Paul Landowski – who later designed Rio de Janiero's Christ the Redeemer monument – a plaque…

2. Vieux Mans

3.67 MILES

Often used as a location for films set in the Middle Ages, Le Mans' old city and its picturesque, stone-paved lanes – and tiny vineyard – are surrounded…

3. Cathédrale St-Julien du Mans

3.69 MILES

Built from the 11th to the 15th century, this vast cathedral juxtaposes a Romanesque nave with later Gothic elements. The stained glass dates as far back…