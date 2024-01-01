Musée des 24 Heures

About 50 Le Mans Prototype (LMP) cars are the star attraction at this automobile museum, whose oldest vehicles include a De Dion-Bouton (1885) and a locally made Bollée (1899). About 320 days a year, on the adjacent track, you can watch practice sessions (except from noon to 2pm) or races.
3.2 MILES
At the base of a soaring allegorical sculpture (1920) by Paul Landowski – who later designed Rio de Janiero's Christ the Redeemer monument – a plaque…
3.67 MILES
Often used as a location for films set in the Middle Ages, Le Mans' old city and its picturesque, stone-paved lanes – and tiny vineyard – are surrounded…
3.69 MILES
Built from the 11th to the 15th century, this vast cathedral juxtaposes a Romanesque nave with later Gothic elements. The stained glass dates as far back…
