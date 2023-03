Next door to Tankavaara's gold-panning museum, Kultamuseo, this nature centre has advice on activities and trekking in Urho Kekkonen National Park. Good exhibitions cover the local environment, including a display on raptors; you can also watch a half-hour audiovisual presentation. It sells maps and fishing permits, and has keys to the huts in the national park. Circular nature trails (1km to 6km) arc out from the centre.