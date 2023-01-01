Sallivaara

Accessed off the Inari–Kittilä road, 70km southwest of Inari, this reindeer round-up site was used by Sámi reindeer herders twice yearly until 1964. Round-ups were an important social event, lasting several weeks and involving hundreds of people and animals. The corrals and cabins have been reconstructed, and you can overnight in one of the free huts (bring a tent in case they're full). There's top-quality birdwatching on nearby wetlands. From the parking area it's a 6km signposted walk.