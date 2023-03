The centrepiece of this recreated Karelian 'village' encompassing the Sokos Hotel Bomba is the imposing Bomba Talo, with its high roof and ornate wooden trim. It's a replica of a typical 19th-century Karelian family house and was completed in 1978. It now houses the Bomban Talo restaurant and eating here is the only way to see inside. Outside are craft studios and a summertime market. Activities company Bomba Action is also located on the grounds.