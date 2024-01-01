Päämajamuseo

The Finnish Lakeland

LoginSave

Päämajamuseo was Mannerheim’s office and the base of the Finnish armed forces during WWII and evokes this period of Finland's history well.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kenkävero

    Kenkävero

    0.89 MILES

    A picturesque 19th-century timber parsonage estate 1.3km southwest of the city centre on the shore of Lake Saimaa, Kenkävero is now Mikkeli's most popular…

  • Jalkaväkimuseo

    Jalkaväkimuseo

    0.64 MILES

    The Jalkaväkimuseo is one of the largest military museums in Finland, with 10 exhibition rooms in two 19th-century timber army barracks. These are…

View more attractions

Nearby The Finnish Lakeland attractions

1. Jalkaväkimuseo

0.64 MILES

The Jalkaväkimuseo is one of the largest military museums in Finland, with 10 exhibition rooms in two 19th-century timber army barracks. These are…

2. Kenkävero

0.89 MILES

A picturesque 19th-century timber parsonage estate 1.3km southwest of the city centre on the shore of Lake Saimaa, Kenkävero is now Mikkeli's most popular…