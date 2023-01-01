Between Vuonislahti and Vuonisjärvi, Paateri was the home and workshop of Eva Ryynänen (1915–2001), Finland’s most respected wood sculptor – as well as her greatest work, Paateri Wilderness Church (1991). Carved flowers and animals adorn the beams; the great tree-root altar is framed by a glass window that draws the living pine trees outside into the building. Every wooden surface in the home is embellished, and some beautiful sculptures are displayed in the workshop.

On the way out you can buy a birchwood postcard or stop for coffee at the carved cafe.