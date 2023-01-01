Joensuu Bunker Museum

Situated 8.5km northwest of the city centre, off Rd 9, this outdoor museum is part of the Suomen Salpa ('Finland's Bolt'). Built between the Winter War and the Continuation War, the 1200km-long defence line was constructed to prevent Soviet invasion. Concrete and timber bunkers remain today, along with defensive trenches, and weapons including machine guns, anti-tank guns and cannons. In July, volunteers dressed in military attire bring the history of the site to life.