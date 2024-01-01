This extraordinary collection of mechanical musical instruments ranges from a ghostly keyboard-tinkling Steinway to a robotic violinist to a full-scale orchestra emanating from a large cabinet. Entry is by multi-language guided tour that lasts around 75 minutes. The museum is in the timber-pulp town of Varkaus, well signposted 1km off the main north–south highway.
Mekaanisen Musiikin Museo
The Finnish Lakeland
