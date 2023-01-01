Lintulan Luostari

Finland’s only Orthodox convent is particularly lovely in early summer, when the many flowers in its beautifully tended gardens bloom. The order was founded in Karelia in 1895 and its nuns relocated to this location near New Valamo after WWII. Visits outside summer are by appointment. When here, be sure to follow the walking trail from the car park past the small cemetery and down through the forest to the shed-like Chapel of St Paraskeva on the shore of Koskijärvi.

A souvenir shop near the convent's entrance sells handicrafts including handmade candles (the nuns supply all the Orthodox churches in Finland) and there's a simple cafe in the grounds offering tea, coffee and snacks.

Accommodation is offered in the on-site Antonina Guesthouse. It has simple but clean rooms, with separate bathrooms; it’s open to men and women.

The convent is a worthwhile detour if you are on your way to or from New Valamo, which is 17km east. If you don't have a car, the only way to get here is on one of the overnight summer-only cruises from Savonlinna (adult return €130) and Kuoppio (adult return €120) operated by Saimaan Laivamatkat Oy.