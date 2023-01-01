Alvar Aalto Museo

The town's most famous son and the subject of this museum was a giant of 20th-century architecture. Schooled in Jyväskylä, Aalto opened his first offices here, designed many buildings in the town and later spent his summers in nearby Muuratsalo. Aalto devotees should start their pilgrimage at this informative museum in the university precinct, one of the last buildings he designed. Displays chronicle his life and work, focusing on his major buildings, as well as his furniture design and glassware.

There's a small on-site cafe as well as an excellent gift shop selling a wide range of books and Aalto-designed products.