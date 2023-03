Some of the most bitter fighting of the Winter War took place 88km south of Hossa (23km east of the lakeside town of Suomussalmi) along the Raate road. The museum here screens a worthwhile audiovisual presentation and displays memorabilia. Outside, the moving Avara Syli monument is endowed with 105 bells, one for each day of the war, and surrounded by a field of stones, one for each dead soldier. A good cafe is attached to the museum.