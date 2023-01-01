Hossa National Park Visitor Centre

The visitor centre at Hossa National Park has a detailed exhibition on the Värikallio Stone Age rock paintings. Only discovered in 1977, the paintings of 61 figures depicting fishing, hunting, shamanic rituals and childbirth are unique in Finland. They're believed to have been painted by people aboard a boat or standing on the lake's ice. The centre sells fishing permits and maps, books huts, rents out equipment like canoes, kayaks and snowshoes, and can advise on activities, including scuba-diving at Öllön.