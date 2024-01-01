Hattuvaara is home to Finland’s oldest Orthodox tsasouna, a sweet white wooden chapel by the side of the main road. Built in 1790, it has several original Russian icons and its small tower became a watchtower during WWII. On 29 June each year the colourful Praasniekka festival takes place here, complete with a ristinsaatto (Orthodox procession).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.63 MILES
Karelian traditions are celebrated at this little village 2km south of Ilomantsi. It's named for bard and kantele player Jaakko Parppei (1792–1885), whose…
0.14 MILES
The striking wooden Taistelijan Talo was designed by Joensuu architect Erkki Helasvuo in 1988 to symbolise the meeting of East and West. On the ground…
21.62 MILES
Finland's oldest winery was established in 1989. You can chat about the fascinating wine-making process and buy bottles, although due to Finnish alcohol…
20.82 MILES
This beautiful wooden Orthodox church (the largest of its kind in Finland) has a striking Russian influence. Follow the kalmisto (graveyard) sign to the…
21.2 MILES
When the Swedes took the area they sought to convert the Orthodox population by building this gigantic Lutheran church in 1796. It’s also known as the…
