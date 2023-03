This national park is a favourite winter-sports escape 140km northeast of Oulu, with a downhill resort, Iso-Syöte. It covers discrete areas of old-growth spruce forest and is great for ski-trekking or hiking, with 122km of trails, an additional 33km of ski trails, and a 22km canoe route. Its visitor centre takes reservations and has keys to wilderness huts, sells maps, hires snowshoes and has a cafe. Book cottage rentals through Syötteen Keskusvaraamo.